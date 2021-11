Star Health IPO subscribed 12%

The issue received bids for over 53.19 lakh shares as against 4.49 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company received bids for over 53.19 lakh shares as against 4.49 crore shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (30 November 2021). The issue was subscribed 12%.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 November 2021 and it will close on 2 December 2021. The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 870-900. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth upto Rs 2,000 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) comprising 5,83,24,225 equity shares.

Ahead of the IPO, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Monday, 29 November 2021, finalized allocation of 3,57,45,901 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 900 per share, aggregating to Rs 3,217.13 crore.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards augmentation of its capital base and maintenance of solvency levels. Further, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares, including to enhance visibility and brand image among existing and potential customers.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is the largest private health insurer in India with a market share of 15.8% in the Indian health insurance market in FY2021 in terms of Gross Written Premium (GWP). The company was the first standalone health insurance company established in India in 2006.

With the comprehensive health insurance product suite, the company insured 20.5 million lives in FY2021 in retail health (89.3% of total health GWP) and group health (10.7%).

The company offers a range of flexible and comprehensive coverage options primarily for retail health accounting for 87.9% of total GWP in FY2021, group health 10.5%, personal accident 1.6% and overseas travel 0.01%. The products target a variety of customer segments, including individuals, families, students, senior citizens, as well as persons with pre-existing medical conditions across the broader middle market customer segment.

The company is supported by promoters, including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Safecrop Investments India LLP, and WestBridge AIF I.

