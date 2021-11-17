Go Fashion (India) IPO subscribed 2.46 times

The offer received bids for 1,99,02,708 shares as against 80,79,491 shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Go Fashion (India) received bids for 1,99,02,708 shares as against 80,79,491 shares on offer on Wednesday (17 November 2021), according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 2.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (17 November 2021) and it will close on Monday (22 November 2021). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 655 - 690 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 21 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of 18,11,594 equity shares at upper price band of Rs 690 and 19,08,397 equity shares at lower price band of Rs 655 aggregating up to Rs 125 crore by the company and an offer for sale by selling shareholders - PKS Family Trust up to 7,45,676 equity shares aggregating Rs 48.84 crore at upper price band of Rs 690 and Rs 51.45 crore at lower price band of Rs 655; VKS Family Trust up to 7,45,676 equity shares aggregating Rs 48.84 crore at upper price band of Rs 690 and Rs 51.45 crore at lower price band of Rs 655; Sequoia Capital India Investments of up to 74,98,875 equity shares aggregating Rs 491.18 crore at the upper price band of Rs 690 and Rs 517.42 crore at lower price band of Rs 655; India Advantage Fund S4 I of up to 33,11,478 equity shares aggregating Rs 228.49 crore at the upper price band of Rs 690 and Rs 216.9 crore at lower price band of Rs 655 and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I of up to 5,76,684 equity shares aggregating Rs 39.79 crore at upper price band of Rs 690 and Rs 37.77 crore at lower price band of Rs 655.

PKS Family Trust pre-issue shareholding stood at 28.74%, which shall decrease to 26.39% at the upper price band of Rs 690; VKS Family Trust pre-issue shareholding also stood at 28.74%, which shall decrease to 26.39% at the upper price band of Rs 690; Sequoia Capital pre-issue shareholding was at 28.73%, which shall decrease to 13.88% at the upper price band of Rs 690; India Advantage Fund S4 I pre-issue shareholding was 12.69%, which shall decrease to 6.13% at the upper price band of Rs 690 and Dynamic India Fund pre-issue shareholding was 1.1%, which shall become nil at the upper price band of Rs 690.

Go Fashion (India) proposes to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards roll out 120 new exclusive brand outlets, amounting to Rs 33.73 crore, funding working capital requirements amounting to Rs 61.398 crore and the balance in for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Go Fashion (India) on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 finalized allocation of 66,10,492 equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 690 per share, aggregating to Rs 4,56,12,39,480.

Go Fashion (India) is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing, and retailing of a range of women's bottom wear products under the brand 'Go Colours'. The company is among the few apparel companies in India to have identified the market opportunity in women's bottom wear and has acted as a 'category creator' for bottom wear. The company had a market share of 8% in the branded women's bottom wear market in FY2020. Go Fashion (India) also offers apparel in over 50 styles in more than 120 colours. Go Fashion (India) products include churidars, leggings, dhotis, harem pants, patiala, palazzos, culottes, pants, trousers and jeggings which are sold across multiple categories such as ethnic wear, fusion wear, western wear, athleisure, denims and plus sizes.

The company has a network of 459 exclusive brand outlets (including 12 kiosks operated and owned by the company and 11 franchise stores) that are spread across 23 states and union territories as of 30 September 2021. In addition, the company's distribution channels include large format stores (LFSs) including Reliance Retail, Central, Unlimited, Globus Stores Private and Spencer's Retail among others. Its large format stores have grown from 925 large format stores, as of 31 March 2019 to 1,267 large format stores as of 31 March 2021, while as of 30 September 2021, the company operated in 1,270 such stores. In addition, the company sells its products on its own website and online marketplaces and through multi-brand outlets.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19 crore and sales of Rs 31 crore as on 30 June 2021.

