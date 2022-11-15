Starlog Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 78.84 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.48% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Starlog Enterprises reported to Rs 78.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 92.48% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.3544.54 -92 OPM %-47.7616.64 -PBDT-3.92-6.91 43 PBT-5.21-13.66 62 NP78.84-11.00 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
