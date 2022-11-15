JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.64% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 28.21% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.64% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.182.87 46 OPM %15.5525.09 -PBDT0.590.64 -8 PBT0.410.52 -21 NP0.280.39 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU