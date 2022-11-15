Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 45.64% to Rs 4.18 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 28.21% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.64% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.182.87 46 OPM %15.5525.09 -PBDT0.590.64 -8 PBT0.410.52 -21 NP0.280.39 -28
