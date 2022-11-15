Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 458.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 886.95% to Rs 168.67 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 458.35% to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 886.95% to Rs 168.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.168.6717.0999.3795.49164.8915.90164.7815.75164.1029.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)