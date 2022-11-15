Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 458.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 458.69 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Sensex drops 458 pts; breadth positive
PNC Infratech gains on signing concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 1,458-cr project
Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 97.66% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 886.95% to Rs 168.67 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 458.35% to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 886.95% to Rs 168.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168.6717.09 887 OPM %99.3795.49 -PBDT164.8915.90 937 PBT164.7815.75 946 NP164.1029.39 458
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU