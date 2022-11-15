JUST IN
Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 458.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 886.95% to Rs 168.67 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 458.35% to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 886.95% to Rs 168.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168.6717.09 887 OPM %99.3795.49 -PBDT164.8915.90 937 PBT164.7815.75 946 NP164.1029.39 458

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

