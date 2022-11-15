Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 81.41% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Mehai Technology standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 269.38 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India rose 81.41% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 269.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales269.38263.55 2 OPM %2.170.94 -PBDT4.062.86 42 PBT3.992.79 43 NP2.831.56 81

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:56 IST

