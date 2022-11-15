Swarnsarita Jewels India consolidated net profit rises 81.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 269.38 crore

Net profit of Swarnsarita Jewels India rose 81.41% to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 269.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 263.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.269.38263.552.170.944.062.863.992.792.831.56

