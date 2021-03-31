State Bank of India rises for third consecutive session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 365.8, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.09% in last one year as compared to a 78.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 83.25% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 365.8, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 14739.45. The Sensex is at 49683.89, down 0.9%. State Bank of India has slipped around 7.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 5.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33875.1, down 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 227.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 405.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 22.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

