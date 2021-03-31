Asahi India Glass Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Prakash Industries Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 March 2021.

Asahi India Glass Ltd spiked 10.48% to Rs 332 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 27954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6821 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd surged 9.57% to Rs 72.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd soared 9.48% to Rs 1116.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1452 shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd advanced 7.47% to Rs 113.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India gained 6.95% to Rs 196.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

