State Bank of India up for five straight sessions

State Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 573.95, up 2.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 18041.55. The Sensex is at 60481.3, down 0.15%. State Bank of India has risen around 9.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40873.1, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 129.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 117.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

