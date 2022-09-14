JSW Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, L T Foods Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2022.

JSW Holdings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 4525.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 134 shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd surged 17.91% to Rs 2578.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15380 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd spiked 10.73% to Rs 112. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd exploded 9.11% to Rs 190.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 8.10% to Rs 293.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

