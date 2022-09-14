Volumes jump at Indigo Paints Ltd counter

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 24693 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5287 shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 September 2022.

Indigo Paints Ltd saw volume of 24693 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5287 shares. The stock increased 3.38% to Rs.1,600.00. Volumes stood at 7094 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28497 shares. The stock gained 8.73% to Rs.2,377.75. Volumes stood at 80842 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd clocked volume of 36015 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12660 shares. The stock lost 3.41% to Rs.3,710.45. Volumes stood at 12252 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 3.15 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.56% to Rs.434.15. Volumes stood at 2.27 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 11697 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5001 shares. The stock increased 2.30% to Rs.2,011.05. Volumes stood at 15279 shares in the last session.

