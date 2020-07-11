Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 382.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.55% to Rs 16171.83 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 382.95% to Rs 2647.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 548.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 16171.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18492.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.71% to Rs 2120.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2348.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 61664.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66973.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

