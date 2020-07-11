Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 382.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 84.83% in the March 2020 quarter
JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 87.01% in the December 2019 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.55% to Rs 16171.83 croreNet profit of Steel Authority of India rose 382.95% to Rs 2647.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 548.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.55% to Rs 16171.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18492.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.71% to Rs 2120.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2348.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.93% to Rs 61664.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66973.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16171.8318492.01 -13 61664.1666973.58 -8 OPM %39.8012.01 -16.5714.58 - PBDT5930.171744.13 240 7829.077323.98 7 PBT4874.71853.71 471 4073.343938.64 3 NP2647.52548.20 383 2120.712348.71 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU