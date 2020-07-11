JUST IN
Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 8205.56% to Rs 14.95 crore

Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 8205.56% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 381.37% to Rs 30.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.950.18 8206 30.236.28 381 OPM %0.54861.11 -0.897.48 - PBDT-0.010.88 PL 0.040.03 33 PBT-0.010.87 PL 0.030.02 50 NP00.85 -100 0.02-0.01 LP

