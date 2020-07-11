Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jolly Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 92.31% in the December 2019 quarter
National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 70.97% in the March 2020 quarter
Sebi imposes total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 21 entities in Jolly Plastic Industries case
Supreme Industries Q4 PAT falls over 5% to 117 cr
Opening plastic bags, bottles generate microplastics: Study
-
Sales reported at Rs 17.64 croreJolly Plastic Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12507.14% to Rs 17.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.640 0 17.650.14 12507 OPM %-1.020 --1.19-150.00 - PBDT-0.050.18 PL -0.040.01 PL PBT-0.050.18 PL -0.040.01 PL NP00.18 -100 0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU