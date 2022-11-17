Steel Authority of India Ltd Falls 2.12%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.15%

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 2.53% over last one month compared to 6.19% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 2.12% today to trade at Rs 80.9. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.15% to quote at 19789.19. The index is up 6.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, National Aluminium Company Ltd decreased 1.96% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 0.88 % over last one year compared to the 3.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 2.53% over last one month compared to 6.19% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.8 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 121.1 on 13 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.6 on 20 Jun 2022.

