Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Apollo Tyres Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 November 2022.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd lost 8.05% to Rs 1431.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 62138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8747 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd crashed 6.43% to Rs 278.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 5.46% to Rs 125.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd pared 4.92% to Rs 347.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21685 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40612 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd plummeted 4.78% to Rs 81.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41570 shares in the past one month.

