NCL Inds Q1 cement production declines 16%

NCL Industries' cement production fell 16% to 4,65,178 metric tonne (MT) in Q1 June 2020 from 5,56,759 MT in Q1 June 2019.

Cement dispatches declined 12% to 4,84,376 MT in Q1 June 2020 from 5,51,080 MT in Q1 June 2019. The disclosure was made after market hours yesterday, 7 July 2020.

Cement board production during the quarter stood at 12,570 MT, declining 26% from 17,021 MT produced in the same period last year. Cement board dispatches tumbled 47% to 8,075 MT in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

RMC production & sales tumbled 44% to 24,497 CuM (cubic meter) in Q1 June 2020 compared with 43,746 CuM in Q1 June 2019.

NCL Industries clarified that physical performance in terms of production and dispatches were adversely affected due to impact of COVID-19.

Shares of NCL Industries were up 4.83% at Rs 79.15 on BSE. NCL Industries is engaged in the manufacture of cement and ceramics

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)