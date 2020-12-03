Steel Authority of India Ltd rises 2.71%

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 53.1, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% jump in NIFTY and a 19.42% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 53.1, up 2.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 52.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 30.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 251.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 368.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 53.6, up 2.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

