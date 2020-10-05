L&T Construction wins new orders

Orders valued between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore

L&T Construction, the construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured new orders for its varied businesses.

Water & Effluent Treatment Business:

The Water & Effluent Treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat EPC order from Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply & Kalpsar Department (NWRWS & KD), Government of Gujarat to execute the Tapi-Karjan Pipeline Link Irrigation Scheme.

The project envisages to irrigate 16,919 hectares of command area in the districts of Tapi & Surat of Gujarat by lifting 14.2 cumec of water from the Ukai reservoir. The scope includes survey, design, procurement, construction and installation of pumping systems, supply and laying of MS pipeline of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works.

Power Transmission & Distribution Business:

The Power Transmission & Distribution of L&T Construction has received two more packages from the implementing agencies of Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link project to provide Electrical & Mechanical Systems for tunnels. The scope of these packages involves 33kV & 11kV HT power cable network, GIS substations, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation & firefighting systems, and SCADA system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)