Steel Strips Wheels records 19% growth in Sep sales

The company's gross turnover rose 25.43% to Rs 445.42 crore in September 2022.
In September 2022, the company's alloy wheels segments recorded growth of 156% while passenger car segment recorded growth of 117%. Exports declined 76%.
