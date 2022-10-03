Steel Strips Wheels records 19% growth in Sep sales

Steel Strips Wheels has achieved net turnover of Rs 359.78 crore in September 2022 compared to Rs 301.21 crore in September 2021, recording a growth of 19.45%.

The company's gross turnover rose 25.43% to Rs 445.42 crore in September 2022.

In September 2022, the company's alloy wheels segments recorded growth of 156% while passenger car segment recorded growth of 117%. Exports declined 76%.

