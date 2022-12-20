Ind Bank Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sakthi Sugars Ltd, Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, Arshiya Ltd and Urja Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2022.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd, Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, Arshiya Ltd and Urja Global Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2022.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 35.3 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 33303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20411 shares in the past one month.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd tumbled 9.92% to Rs 29.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 30.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd plummeted 9.09% to Rs 8.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Urja Global Ltd slipped 6.98% to Rs 10.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)