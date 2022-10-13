Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 296.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 78.26% to Rs 312.69 crore

Net Loss of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 296.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 284.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 78.26% to Rs 312.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1438.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.312.691438.42-118.39-20.47-304.92-280.24-308.22-283.52-296.95-284.63

