UCO Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Indian Overseas Bank, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Infibeam Avenues Ltd and Central Bank of India are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 December 2022.

UCO Bank crashed 7.60% to Rs 31 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 73.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 109.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank lost 5.63% to Rs 31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 751.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54545 shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd fell 4.49% to Rs 18.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India pared 4.14% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

