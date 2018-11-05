Ahluwalia Contracts (India) bags new orders worth Rs 528.44 Crores

On 05 November 2018Ahluwalia Contracts (India) announced that the company has secured new orders Rs.528.44 Crores (approx) for construction of institutional and hospital building. New orders worth of Rs. 383.45 CroresIs for construction of Govt. Dental College & Hospital at Rahui, Dist. Nalanda (Bihar) & worth Rs. 144.99 Crores is for construction of Cultural Centre at Bodhgaya Bihar.
