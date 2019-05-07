Sterlite Investt Managers allot units to Institutional Investors

-
On 07 May 2019The allotment committee of board of directors of Sterlite Investment Managers Limited, in their meeting held on 07 May 2019, pursuant to the Preferential Issue, approved the issue and allotment of 299,683,881 Units to institutional investors at an issue price of Rs 83.89 per unit against the floor price of Rs 83.89 per unit, aggregating to Rs 25140.48 million. Pursuant to the Preferential Issue, the total number of units issued and outstanding has increased from 283,799,200 units to 583,483,081 units.
