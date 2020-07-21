Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Bajaj Finance Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 July 2020.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd tumbled 12.00% to Rs 139.7 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 8.34. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 759.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 975.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Finance Ltd lost 4.61% to Rs 3282.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd plummeted 4.56% to Rs 113.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd slipped 4.16% to Rs 1091. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8843 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)