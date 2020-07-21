FMCG stocks fall

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 69.95 points or 0.6% at 11589.78 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 4.98%), Venkys (India) Ltd (down 4.25%),Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (down 3.26%),VST Industries Ltd (down 3.24%),Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 2.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Consumer Products Ltd (down 2.49%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 2.42%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.96%), Dabur India Ltd (down 1.88%), and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.77%).

On the other hand, Heritage Foods Ltd (up 6.35%), Mcleod Russel India Ltd (up 4.91%), and Future Consumer Ltd (up 4.31%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 414.83 or 1.11% at 37833.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 125.1 points or 1.13% at 11147.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 42.99 points or 0.33% at 12958.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.08 points or 0% at 4474.96.

On BSE,1392 shares were trading in green, 1157 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)