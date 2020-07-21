Tata Elxsi gains after decent Q1 numbers

Tata Elxsi rose 0.61% to Rs 926.50 after the company posted a 41% jump in net profit to Rs 68.87 crore on 10.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 400.48 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 93.94 crore in Q1 June 2020, rising 33.86% from Rs 70.18 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total tax expense rose 17% year on year to Rs 25.07 crore in Q1 June 2020.

On a sequential basis, the net profit declined 16.09% while revenues fell 8.75% in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Tata Elxsi manufactures computers and workstations besides providing system design, software development and integration services.

