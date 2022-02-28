Sterlite Technologies partners with Analog Devices to develop Open RAN 5G radio units

Sterlite Technologies announced a collaboration with Analog Devices, Inc. to develop 5G Open RAN radio units (O-RU). Together, the two companies will build 5G-ready solutions to expand the diversity of commercially available O-RUs and facilitate the growth of Open RAN networks.

As a part of this collaboration, STL and Analog Devices will work closely with other ecosystem providers, including leading power amplifier (PA) vendors, to expand the range of STL's Garuda O-RU indoor small cell offerings. STL will integrate Analog Devices' leading RadioVerse transceivers into Garuda to create power-efficient, high-performance radios.

