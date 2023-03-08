Stocks in focus: Ajanta Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, HAL, L&T, Deccan Gold Mines

Ajanta Pharma: The drug maker's board will consider a share buyback on 10 March 2023.

Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg (USRLD: Revlimid capsules). The drug is used to treat various types of cancers.

Wipro: The IT major announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

GAIL India: The state-run gas distributor said its board meeting is scheduled on 13 March 2023 to consider the recommendation for payment of interim dividend for FY23. It has fixed a record date as 21 March 2023 for payment of interim dividend, if any.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T): The Union Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed two separate contracts with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro for 70 Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) basic trainer aircraft and three cadet training ships, respectively, at a cumulative cost of Rs 9,900 crore.

Deccan Gold Mines: The company has emerged as the highest bidder in e-auction for Bhalukona - Jamnidih Nickel, Chromium and Associated PGE Block in Chhattisgarh.

Star Paper Mills: A fire occurred in one of the wood yards of the company's mill at Saharanpur (UP) at around 2.15 PM on 6 March 2023. The fire was controlled later on with the help of local administration. The incident has been reported to insurance company. The extent of damage is being ascertained. The manufacturing operations are unaffected due to above incident.

Artson Engineering: The company has received purchase order worth Rs 14.49 crore from Tata Projects. The order is for supplying pressure vessels and its mandatory, erection & commissioning spares.

