PowerGrid, Tata Power, Bharat Electronics in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid): PowerGrid has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-3 (KPS3) in Khavda RE Park on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Tata Power Company: The Board of Directors of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of the Company, has approved the allotment of 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest New Energies Bidco Limited (GreenForest), a Company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales.

Bharat Electronics (BEL): BEL signed a Frame Supply Agreement with Thales Reliance Defence Systems (TRDS), Nagpur, for the manufacture and supply of TR Modules, Radar LRUs (Line Replaceable Units) and Micro Modules.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Apixaban Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg. Apixaban blocks the activity of certain clotting substances in the blood.

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL): The company announced its collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to develop and promote digital payment methods through subsidiaries to its customers.

SEAMEC: The company has entered into Charter Party with HAL Offshore for charter hire of the SEAMEC PALADIN Vessel for ONGC contract for a period of five years at a charter rate of $35,000 per day, for marine activities. The total contract value for 5 years will be approximately $64 million, exclusive of GST.

