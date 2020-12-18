Stocks may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 22 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Friday as investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japan's rate decision and monetary policy statement expected later in the day.

In US, stocks closed at record levels on Thursday, boosted by hope of Washington coming through on additional fiscal aid before the end of 2020.

Congressional negotiators in Washington were scrambling on Thursday to agree on details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill. Lawmakers from both parties said failing to agree was not an option. Earlier Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said talks could spill into the weekend.

However, Britain and the European Union struck a pessimistic tone in trade talks on Thursday, with a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying it was very likely there would be no agreement unless the bloc changed its position substantially.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity benchmarks came off record high levels in late trade and ended with decent gains on Thursday. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 223.88 points or 0.48% to 46,890.34. The Nifty 50 index advanced 58 points or 0.42% to 13,740.70.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,355.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,494.36 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 December, provisional data showed.

