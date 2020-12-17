Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.94%

Nifty Media index ended down 1.94% at 1693.85 today. The index is up 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jagran Prakashan Ltd shed 3.29%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 2.72% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 2.59%.

The Nifty Media index is down 4.00% over last one year compared to the 12.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.42% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.42% to close at 13740.7 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.48% to close at 46890.34 today.

