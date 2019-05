Stocks tumble after Trump renews China tariff threat

Key benchmark indices dropped sharply as fresh fears of a US- trade war spooked global stock markets. US said on Sunday that the US will hike tariffs on goods imported from China, casting doubt on recent optimism that the world's two largest economies were close to a resolution to their trade battle. The Nifty settled a tad below 11,600 mark.

The Sensex fell 362.92 points or 0.93% to settle at 38,600.34. The index fell 243.93 points, or 0.63% at the day's high of 38,719.33. The index fell 453.47 points, or 1.16% at the day's low of 38,509.79.

The index fell 114 points or 0.97% to settle at 11,598.25. The index fell 79.70 points, or 0.68% at the day's high of 11,632.55. The index fell 140.90 points, or 1.20% at the day's low of 11,571.35.

Domestic stocks opened on a weak note on negative Asian stocks. Stocks traded with weakness in morning trade. Weakness persisted on the bourses in mid-morning trade. Indices hovered near day's low in afternoon trade amid dismal global cues. Stocks extended fall in mid-afternoon trade. Indices cut losses in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.79%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.85%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 874 shares rose and 1590 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Among the sectoral indices on BSE, the (down 2.82%), the S&P BSE Metal index (down 2.07%) and the (down 1.55%), underperformed the Sensex. The index (up 0.49%), the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index (up 0.19%) and the S&P BSE IT index (down 0.04%), outperfomed the Sensex.

(down 4.49%), (down 2.33%), (down 2.2%), HDFC (down 2.13%), IndusInd (down 2.03%), (down 1.71%) and (down 1.58%), were the major Sensex losers.

ITC (up 1.12%), (up 1.04%), (up 0.09%) and (up 0.06%), were the major Sensex gainers.

fell 1.21% to Rs 1672.35. The company's net profit rose 13.84% to Rs 1538 crore on 8.95% rise in net sales to Rs 9809 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 3 May 2019. The company posted a 7% rise in volume for the quarter, the company said in filing. The domestic consumer growth was recorded at 9%, the company added.

Prudent management of volatility in costs (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 2321 crore, was up by 13% in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

dropped 5.30% to Rs 166.30. announced that ratings agency has downgraded long-term ratings of the bank with a Negative outlook. Ratings were removed from 'Watch with Negative Implications'. The announcement was made on Saturday, 4 May 2019.

informed that (RBI) vide its Speaking Order dated 22 April 2019 imposed a penalty of Rs 11.25 lakh under Section 30(1) of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. RBI has identified certain violations of RBI Circular dated 5 October 2011 on Domestic Money Transfer - Relaxations and Master Direction dated 11 October 2017 on Issuance and Operation of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPis) in connection with certain product features of an open loop prepaid card (co-branded) previously issued by the bank. The bank had launched this product as pilot program from 13 September 2017 and later discontinued this product with effect from 14 March 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 3 May 2019.

rose 0.69%. With reference to news item captioned, "Airtel-Tata tele merger: TDSAT stays DoT call for Rs 9k crore guarantees," clarified after market hours on Friday, 3 May 2019, that it had duly intimated the exchanges about the transaction at the relevant junctures including upon the sanction of the subject schemes by National Company Law Tribunal, subject to the final approval of of Telecommunications (DoT). Further, the current order of TDSAT is subject to the final outcome and fulfilment of conditions, as is the case in all usual proceedings with reference to the final approval of DoT involving certain actions and compliances to be undertaken. Only after completion of the actions and submissions of the compliances, the final approval is issued.

rose 4.61% to Rs 286.10 after net profit rose 178.40% to Rs 56.57 crore on 23.65% rise in net sales to Rs 485.87 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 110.70 crore in Q4 March 2019, higher by 100% as against to Rs 55.40 crore reported in the same period last year. EBITDA margins improved sharply by 880 basis points to 22.7%, as compared to 13.9% in Q4 March 2018.

rose 2.40% to Rs 100.10 after the net profit rose 163.13% to Rs 381.51 crore on 20.33% increase in total income to Rs 3,444.04 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The bank's provisions and contingencies fell 52.15% to Rs 177.76 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 4 May 2019.

hit an upper circuit limit of 20% at Rs 20.15 after net profit rose 124.3% to Rs 9.22 crore on 30.2% increase in net sales to Rs 206.07 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018. The result was announced on Saturday, 4 May 2019.

Shares of three state-run rose after declined in the international commodity market. BPCL (up 2.43%), (up 2.27%) and (up 0.29%), edged higher.

could reduce under-recoveries of public sector (PSU OMCs) on domestic sale of LPG and kerosene at controlled prices. The government has already freed pricing of petrol and diesel.

In the global commodities markets, Brent for July 2019 settlement was down by 71 cents at $70.14 a barrel. The contract fell 10 cents, or 0.14% to settle at $70.85 a barrel during the previous trading session.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.415, compared with its close of 69.22 during the previous trading session.

On the macro front, the Indian service sector lost momentum in April, with rates of new business and output growth both cooling to seven-month lows, data released today showed. Falling from 52 in March to 51 at the start of the 2019 financial year, the seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index pointed to the weakest upturn in output since last September.

On the political front, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2019 is underway today, 6 May 2019, with 51 Lok Sabha constituencies from 7 different states going to vote. The 2019 Indian general election, which is scheduled to be held in seven phases, kicked off on 11 April 2019. It will conclude on 19 May 2019. The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May 2019, and on the same day the results will be declared.

Overseas, shares in and edged lower on Monday, after said the US would hike tariffs on goods from

Activity in China's service sector expanded at a slightly faster pace in April, a private gauge showed Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index rose to 54.5 in April from 54.4 in March, and research firm Markit said.

Trading in US index futures indicated that the Dow could slump 491 points at the opening bell today. US announced Sunday that tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods will increase next week to 25% from 10%. He also reportedly threatened that the U.S. will impose 25% tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods. In response, China may reportedly withdraw from the next round of trade talks scheduled to begin Wednesday in

US stocks rose in a broad-based rally on Friday as stronger-than-expected job growth in April coupled with muted wage gains left investors upbeat about the outlook for the economy and interest rates. The Nasdaq registered a record high close, while the S&P 500 ended just shy of a record high finish.

