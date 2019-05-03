Stock markets witness lacklustre trading in early hours

Equity benchmark indices were subdued in early trading on Friday with auto stocks gaining and IT majors showing losses.
At the National Stock Exchange, sectoral indices were mixed with banking, financial services, auto and realty in the green. But FMCG, IT, metal and pharma were in the negative zone.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was up 106 points at 39,087 while the Nifty 50 gained 17 points to 11,742.
Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors gained over two per cent. ONGC and Maruti were also up more than one per cent.
However, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services lost more than two per cent. Infosys too slipped over one per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets were calm amid thin holiday trade.
As investors await US jobs report, global policymakers continue to grapple with slow wage growth and lukewarm inflation which makes monetary policy decision-making complicated.
