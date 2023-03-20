Stove Kraft tumbles over 15% in 8 days; hits record low

Stove Kraft fell 4.37% to Rs 356.70, extending recent steep losses.

Shares of Stove Kraft have fallen 15.55% in eight consecutive sessions.

The stock hit a record low of Rs 354 today, 20 March 2023. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 740 on 13 September 2022.

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, falling 21.37% compared with 5% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip underperformed the market in past one quarter, sliding 35.95% compared with 6.55% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip underperformed the market in past one year, correcting 46.14% compared with 0.35% fall in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 17.91. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) placed at 458.66, 524.14 and 563.09, respectively. These levels will act as resistence zones in near term.

Stove Kraft is one of the leading brands for home & kitchen appliances in India. It is one of the dominant players for pressure cookers and amongst the market leaders in the sale of free-standing hobs, cooktops and non stick cookware.

Net profit of Stove Kraft declined 29.88% to Rs 7.79 crore on 8.91% rise in net sales to Rs 324.53 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

