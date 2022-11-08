Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 12.95% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 406.20 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 12.95% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 406.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 362.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales406.20362.84 12 OPM %11.3411.19 -PBDT41.7936.86 13 PBT34.4832.07 8 NP25.9022.93 13

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:37 IST

