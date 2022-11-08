Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 12.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 406.20 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 12.95% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 406.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 362.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

