Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 74.35 points or 2.32% at 3125.24 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.27%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.3%),DLF Ltd (down 3.28%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.15%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.99%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.34%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.21%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.17%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.54%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 806.87 or 1.39% at 57183.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 242 points or 1.42% at 16858.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 363.23 points or 1.34% at 26804.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 135.48 points or 1.58% at 8456.62.

On BSE,913 shares were trading in green, 2630 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)