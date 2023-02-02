Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 29.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 324.53 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft declined 29.88% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 324.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.324.53297.987.846.2318.5115.6510.1810.047.7911.11

