Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 29.88% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 40.28% in the June 2022 quarter
Stove Kraft CEO Rajiv Mehta intents to resign
Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 12.95% in the September 2022 quarter
EKI's subsidiary completes capacity expansion
EKI Energy arm completes capacity expansion project in Maharashtra
-
Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 324.53 croreNet profit of Stove Kraft declined 29.88% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 324.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales324.53297.98 9 OPM %7.846.23 -PBDT18.5115.65 18 PBT10.1810.04 1 NP7.7911.11 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU