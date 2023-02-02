JUST IN
Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 29.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 324.53 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft declined 29.88% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 324.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 297.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales324.53297.98 9 OPM %7.846.23 -PBDT18.5115.65 18 PBT10.1810.04 1 NP7.7911.11 -30

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:46 IST

