Strides Pharma receives USFDA approval for Potassium Chloride ER Tablets USP 750mg, 1125 mg and 1500 mg

Science announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Vensun Pharmaceuticals, Inc., USA and it's partner Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) have received approval for jointly developed Chloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, 10 mEq (750 mg), 15 mEq (1,125 mg), and 20 mEq (1,500 mg) product from the Food & Drug Administration (US FDA). The product is an immediately dispersing extended-release oral dosage form of chloride and is a generic version of Chloride Extended-Release Tablets of Merck, Inc.

According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Extended Release Tablets with the current is approximately US$ 240 Mn.

The product will be manufactured by Pii and will be marketed by Strides in the US market. Strides already has an approval for USP, 8 mEq (600 mg) and 10 mEq (750 mg) which is a generic version of Klor-Con Extended Release Tablets of Upsher-Smith. The two approvals taken together will help company address a combined opportunity of US$ 300 Mn per annum, representing ~ 90% of the Potassium Chloride Extended Release tablet market in the US.

