ABB Power sets target to achieve carbon-neutrality in own operation by 2030

-
ALSO READ
ABB Power receives Rs 124 cr order from BALCO
ABB India launches new range of circuit breakers for electrical retail market
Gas distributors in demand after PNGRB simplifies gas pipeline tariff
Novelis announces its sustainability commitments mandate
POWERGRID Ajmer Phagi Transmission successfully commissions projects
-
ABB Power Products and Systems India announced a comprehensive program to achieve carbon-neutrality targets by 2030 in its own operations, reaffirming its commitment to a sustainable energy future. In parallel, the Company is continuing to mobilize resources to safeguard employees and aid India's COVID-19 relief efforts.
Contributing to the drive to 'build back better', the pioneering technology leader is adopting a three-dimensional approach to decarbonization. The program is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of its own operations and in the products that it delivers.
The goal of the program is aligned with India's Mission Innovation and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 7: to increase access to affordable and clean energy.
The Company expects to achieve its carbon-neutral target of 100 percent fossil-free electricity by the close of FY22. It is also electrifying its operations to deliver further efficiencies over the coming years. Additional 2030 targets include a 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions along the value chain and the introduction of greenhouse gas-free technology solutions.
Two more targets relate to a 50 percent reduction in waste generation and cutting freshwater usage by 25 percent, progressively through the next ten years. By adopting a more systemic approach to business development, it expects to reduce carbon emissions for the benefit of the environment and society.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU