JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Strides to exit its investment in Arrow for AUD 394 mn
Business Standard

Strides Pharma Science to acquire 100% stake in Vensun Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Capital Market 

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step down subsidiary Strides Pharma, Inc has on 29 January 2019 entered into an arrangement to acquire 100% stake in Vensun Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(Vensun), a US-based Generics Company. The board of directors of Strides have taken the same on record.

Vensun was founded in 2011 with an asset-light partner-driven business model to develop products for the US generics markets.

It entered into a partnership with the erstwhile Shasun Pharmaceuticals for a range of difficult to develop products on a 50:50 profit share arrangement

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements