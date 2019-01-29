Strides Pharma Science to acquire 100% stake in Vensun Pharmaceutical, Inc.

-
ALSO READ
Market breadth turns negative
Sun Pharma arm to acquire shares of Israeli firm Tarsius Pharma for USD 3 mn
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions
Sun Pharma in focus on plan to acquire Pola Pharma
-
Strides Pharma Science announced that its step down subsidiary Strides Pharma, Inc has on 29 January 2019 entered into an arrangement to acquire 100% stake in Vensun Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(Vensun), a US-based Generics Company. The board of directors of Strides have taken the same on record.
Vensun was founded in 2011 with an asset-light partner-driven business model to develop products for the US generics markets.
It entered into a partnership with the erstwhile Shasun Pharmaceuticals for a range of difficult to develop products on a 50:50 profit share arrangement
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU