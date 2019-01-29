Strides to acquire balance 50% in JVs with Vivimed for Rs 75 crore

Strides Pharma Science announced that the and its step down subsidiary Strides Pharma Global, have approved to convert their 50:50 JVs with Vivimed to 100% ownership.

Consequently, Strides will acquire balance 50% stake in Vivimed Life Sciences, and its step down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, will acquire the balance 50% stake in Strides Vivimed, to own and operate the erstwhile joint venture fully.

Strides will acquire the remaining 50% stake in the for an aggregate consideration of Rs 75 crore which retains the entry valuation of Rs 150 crore for the

In May 2017, Strides entered into an arrangement with to set up two Joint Ventures (JVC) as under:

Vivimed Life Sciences, India- A 50:50 JVC to own the USFDA approved formulations facility at Alathur, Chennai.

Strides Vivimed, Singapore- A 50:50 JVC in Singapore entered into through Strides's subsidiary Pte, Singapore to own specific approved ANDAs and product pipeline.

