Strides to acquire 80% stake in Canadian based Pharmapar Inc.

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Inc, on 29 January 2019 has entered into an arrangement to acquire 80% stake in (Pharmapar), a based specialised generics front end Company for consideration of 4 mn (~US$ 3 mn).

The board of directors of Strides have taken the same on record.

