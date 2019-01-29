Strides to acquire 80% stake in Canadian based Pharmapar Inc.

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma gets gets 3 observations from USFDA for Bangalore plant
Strides Pharma Science partners with ICP‐III Investment Advisors
Strides Pharma jumps after Bangalore facility clears USFDA inspection
Strides Pharma Science posts Q2 net loss of Rs 8.70 cr
Strides Pharma Science enters into trategic partnership with SUDA Pharmaceuticals for the US market
-
Strides Pharma Science announced that its step down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Canada Inc, Canada on 29 January 2019 has entered into an arrangement to acquire 80% stake in Pharmapar Inc. (Pharmapar), a Canada based specialised generics front end Company for consideration of CAD 4 mn (~US$ 3 mn).
The board of directors of Strides have taken the same on record.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU