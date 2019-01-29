JUST IN
Strides to acquire 80% stake in Canadian based Pharmapar Inc.

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step down subsidiary, Strides Pharma Canada Inc, Canada on 29 January 2019 has entered into an arrangement to acquire 80% stake in Pharmapar Inc. (Pharmapar), a Canada based specialised generics front end Company for consideration of CAD 4 mn (~US$ 3 mn).

The board of directors of Strides have taken the same on record.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 14:15 IST

