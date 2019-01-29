Pennar Enviro sets up pan-India dealer network for water treatment plants

JUST IN
Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Pennar Industries announced that its subsidiary, Pennar Enviro is setting up a pan-India dealer network to market, sell and service Standard Water Treatment Plants, Waste Water Treatment Plants and Performance Chemicals.

Pennar Enviro, which offers turnkey solutions to industries for water treatment, sewage treatment, effluent treatment, recycling and zero liquid discharge, has already appointed 12 dealers in cities such as Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Vishakapatnam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Baroda, Gandhidham, Ahmedabad and New Delhi. The company intends add another 20-22 dealers in the near future.

The established dealerships have already started to contribute to the top line in the form of new business as well as operation & maintenance (O&M) revenue.

