Board of Vikas EcoTech approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 28 June 2019

The Board of Vikas EcoTech at its meeting held on 28 June 2019 has appointed Dr. Gyan Prakash Govil as an Additional Independent Director of the Company and approved the change in designation of Mr. Vivek Garg from Whole time Director to Non-Executive Director of the Company, both with effect from 28 June, 2019.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 16:28 IST

