Deepak Nitrite update on first quarter performance of Deepak Phenolics

Deepak Nitrite, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Deepak Phenolics (DPL) achieves major milestone towards manufacture of Phenol and Acetone with average capacity utilisation of around 80% and having achieved peak capacity utilization of 100% during the last quarter of FY 2019 contributes Rs 927 crore to consolidated turnover of Rs 2,715 crore.

This mega, world-class plant is eight times bigger than all existing facilities and aligned with the Make in India initiative of Government of India, has capacity to manufacture 200,000 MTPA of Phenol and 120,000 MTPA of its co-product Acetone and supported by capacity to manufacture 260,000 MT of Cumene as captive consumption.

The project with capital investment of 1400 crore has been successfully commissioned and operating since last quarter.

This business alone brought in turnover of 1000 crore and most importantly, annual import substitution of phenol will now bring foreign exchange savings of USD 400 million to the Nation.

