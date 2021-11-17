Aurum Proptech soars 82% in seven sessions

Aurum Proptech rose 6.21% to Rs 171.15, extending gains for the seventh trading session.

Shares of Aurum Proptech have surged 81.98% in seven straight sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 94.05 on 8 November 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has surged 86.48% as against 1.47% decline in the Sensex. It has soared 1482.48% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 37.44% rise.

On a consolidated basis, Aurum Proptech reported net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 2341.99 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales declined 96.23% to Rs 0.08 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Aurum Proptech, formerly known as Majesco, provides software solutions in the real estate sector. It also generates revenue from the leasing real estates it owns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)