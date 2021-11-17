BSE at all time high; rises 11% in three days

BSE gained 1.62% to Rs 1,583.35, extending its winning run to third consecutive trading session.

Shares of BSE have surged 11.7% in three trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 1417.35 posted on 12 November 2021. The counter hit a record high of Rs 1,587.5 in intraday today. The stock has zoomed 207% from its 52-week low of Rs 515 recorded on 17 November 2020.

The counter saw demand after the company posted a strong second quarter results on 12 November 2021. The company reported a 36.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 63 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 46 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Revenue from operations increased by 50.4% to Rs 188.7 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 125.4 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Income from investments and deposits rose by nearly 25% to Rs 30.6 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Consolidated operating EBITDA soared 306% to Rs 53.2 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 13.1 crore posted in Q2 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 28% in Q2 FY22 from 11% in Q2 FY21.

BSE saw a 53% increase in average daily turnover in Equity segment to Rs 5,622 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, as compared to the Rs 3,685 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

BSE's average daily turnover in the Equity Derivatives segment increased by 227% to Rs 2,56,214 crores during September 2021 quarter from Rs 78,442 crores during September 2020 quarter. BSE's market share in the Equity Derivatives segment increased from 3.8% during September 2020 quarter to 4.1% during September 2021 quarter.

The total number of investors registered with BSE have been consistently growing and currently they stand at over 8.58 crores and continuing to move up.

Commenting on financial performance for the quarter ended, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO said, BSE's continued focus on improving operational performance has helped BSE to achieve better financial results over last few years. We also take pride in setting up and commencement of operations of BSE Administration & Supervision Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BSE, as a regulatory organisation which reflects the confidence of regulator on the governance practices followed by BSE.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first stock exchange. BSE plays a prominent role in developing the Indian capital market. BSE is a corporatized and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base.

