Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast Ltd, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Linde India Ltd and United Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 January 2019.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd soared 13.01% to Rs 167.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Time Technoplast Ltd surged 6.45% to Rs 107.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10946 shares in the past one month.
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd spiked 4.80% to Rs 165. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.
Linde India Ltd spurt 4.16% to Rs 639.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52236 shares in the past one month.
United Breweries Ltd advanced 4.07% to Rs 1470.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26529 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48347 shares in the past one month.
